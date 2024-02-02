German Ambassador Dr. Felix Neumann meets with the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana

German Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dr. Felix Neumann met the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana at the Parliament recently (31). Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of Parliament was also present on this occasion.

German Ambassador Dr. Felix Neumann informed the speaker that a delegation of German parliamentarians will visit Sri Lanka next March. Furthermore, the revival of the Sri Lanka - German Parliamentary Friendship Association was also discussed. This will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries, the Ambassador added.

Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana mentioned that the Sri Lankan youth have received many benefits through the vocational courses followed under the Ceylon - German Technical Training Institute, especially in countries like Australia. furthermore, the Speaker pointed out the need to introduce new technology courses so that more young people can benefit from these training institutes.

Moreover, the political and economic aspects of the two countries were also discussed between the two parties.