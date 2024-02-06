President Inaugurates Renovated Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium

President Wickremesinghe, unveiling the plaque and officially opening the centre, conducted an extensive observation tour. The facility is well-equipped, featuring a hydrotherapy unit and a state-of-the-art medical centre dedicated to sports injury rehabilitation.
Following this, the president inaugurated a new international-level swimming pool at the Rangiri Dambulla Stadium, actively participating in the observation of its practical activities.
President Wickremesinghe also inaugurated the latest LED lighting system at the Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, bringing it up to international standards. The event was not only a platform for sports development but also featured various cultural events.
Notable attendees included Minister of Tourism, Lands, Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. Harin Fernando, along with several other ministers, former sports ministers, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board Shammi Silva, among others.