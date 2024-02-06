The Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament to be declared open by the Hon. President, tomorrow

The Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament is scheduled to be ceremonially declared open on the 07.02.2023 by Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President. The rehearsal pertaining to the ceremonial opening was held today (2024.02.06) at the Parliament premises to which many were present including students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya.

Following the ceremonial opening of the session on the said day, the President Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to present the Statement of Government Policy in Parliament at 10.30 am according to the powers vested in him under Article 33 of the Constitution.

Given the instructions of the President, arrangements have been made to hold the Ceremonial Opening of the Fifth Session as a formal ceremony and thus, gun salutes and motorcades shall not be held Mr. Kushan Jayaratne, Serjeant at Arms, said.

He said that the invited guests have been told to take their seats by 09.45 am on 07.02.2024.

Following the arrival of the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and his wife, the Prime Minister Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena will arrive, followed by the arrival of the Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President and the first lady.

There the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and the Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera shall receive the President Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe near the main steps of the Parliament building.

Followed by the said, the Speaker and the Secretary General of the Parliament led by the Serjeant at Arms, Deputy Serjeant at Arms shall escort the President to the Parliament House.

On that occasion, the students of Devi Balika Vidyalaya will sing Jayamangala Gatha and bless the President and the Parliament.

The President who shall then arrive at the Robing Room will stay there until approximately 10.25 am and according to tradition, the Deputy Serjeant at Arms, the Serjeant at Arms carrying the Mace, the President followed by the Speaker, the Secretary Generals of Parliament shall enter the chamber accordingly.

Upon entering the chamber, the Deputy Serjeant at Arms shall announce "Honorable President" and the members of the ruling party and opposition shall stand and salute keeping in accordance with tradition. The President who enters the chamber presides over the House and at this time the Speaker sits with the Secretariat in the lower seat as during the Committee Stage.

After the President presents the Statement of Government Policy, the House will be adjourned until 9.30 am on 08.02.2024. Following adjournment, a tea party has been organized for the invited guests including diplomats.

Foreign Diplomats, Former Presidents, Chief Justice, Attorney General, Secretary of Defense, Commanders of the three-armed forces and the Acting Inspector General of Police have been invited for the Ceremonial Opening of the Fifth Session of the Ninth Parliament, Mr. Kushan Jayaratne, Serjeant at Arms, said. He also said that invitations have been sent electronically for this event.