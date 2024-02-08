President to Australia to participate in the 7th Indian Ocean Summit

President Ranil Wickramasinghe left the island early today (08) to participate in the 7th Indian Ocean Conference being held in Perth, Australia.

According to the invitation of the India Foundation and the Australian Government, the President is participating in this and the seventh Indian Ocean Summit will be held on February 9 and 10 in Perth, Australia.

The Indian Ocean Conference started in 2016 to discuss the common aspirations and problems affecting the countries around the Indian Ocean and other countries that use the ocean extensively.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at this year's conference under the theme "Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean".

This year's conference will also prepare a road map with the participation of key stakeholders from 40 countries with the aim of developing cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

Along with the summit, the President is also scheduled to attend several high-level discussions focusing on new investment opportunities in Sri Lanka.

The Minister of External Affairs President's Advocate Ali Sabri is also accompanying the President on this visit and he is scheduled to address a conference focusing on “Our Blue Future: How the Indian Ocean Region can work with island states to secure the existence of shared ocean resources”.

The India Foundation has organized the 7th Indian Ocean Summit in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Australian Government and S. in Singapore. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Perth, Australia – America Asia Center also contributes to this.

The 2nd Indian Ocean Summit was held in Sri Lanka in 2017 under the chairmanship of the then Prime Minister and President Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe.