Hon. Jagath Priyankara sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Hon. Jagath Priyankara was sworn in as a member of the Ninth Parliament before the Speaker Hon. Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today (08).

Following taking oaths before the Speaker, he signed the Members roll kept before the Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Hon. Jagath Priyankara has been appointed to the vacancy created due to the demise of Hon. Sanath Nishantha who served as a Member of Parliament representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the Puttalam district.

Born in 1979, Hon. Jagath Priyankara completed his primary education from Dikwela Primary School and his secondary education from Joseph Vas College - Wennappuwa. He is also a Bachelor of Arts graduate from the University of Kelaniya.

Hon. Jagath Priyankara, who is contested under the Eksath Janatha Nidahas Sandhanaya in the 2015 general election, was the fifth in the district by obtaining 31,424 preferential votes. Again in 2017, he contested the local government election under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and was elected as one of its members. Contesting under Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the 2020 general election, he secured 40,724 votes and was sixth in the district.

Hon. Jagath Priyankara, a Samurdhi manager by profession, is the convener of the Samurdhi National Organization Center. Hon. Jagath Priyankara is the son of the late Mr. L.K. Samson Jayantha who worked as a journalist in Dinamina, Lankadeepa and Mawbma newspapers and social and political activist.

Hon. Jagath Priyankara, who is married to Mrs. M.V Dedunu in 2007, is a father of three children.