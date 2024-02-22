Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles affirms: Operations will persist despite pressure

Minister of Public Security, Mr. Tiran Alles, emphasized his unwavering commitment to continue operations aimed at suppressing drugs, tackling the underworld and preventing violence against women and children, regardless of any pressure encountered.

Furthermore, Minister Alles disclosed that the value of drugs seized during the ‘Yukthiya’ operation, which commenced on December 17, 2023, amounts to Rs. 7.8 billion.

The Minister made these remarks during a news conference held at the Presidential Media Centre today (21) under the theme ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’.

The Minister further commented:

Continuous efforts are underway to combat drug trafficking, organized crime, and violence against vulnerable groups such as women and children. Regardless of the challenges we face, we remain resolute in our commitment to these operations. There have been various allegations against our initiatives, and attempts have been made to disrupt our efforts by certain individuals and groups. We have received intelligence indicating that funds from drug networks are being used to finance these disruptive activities.

Operation ‘Yukthiya’, which commenced on December 17, has resulted in the seizure of narcotics valued at Rs. 7.8 billion. Additionally, assets including vehicles and buildings confiscated by law enforcement amount to Rs. 725 million. . A total of 58,562 raids have been conducted, leading to the arrest of 58,234 individuals involved in illicit activities.

Furthermore, we are in the process of introducing the E Passport service to alleviate the long queues at the Immigration and Emigration Department office. The queues have resurged recently, particularly due to the Korean Language Proficiency Test. To address this issue, we are exploring negotiations with the Korean government to implement a system and arrange to issue passports only to those who pass the exam.

It is worth noting that all arrangements have been finalized to issue the new ID cards through the Department of Registration of Persons. Additionally, several joint programs between schools and Police, facilitated by the Dangerous Drugs Control Board, are already underway to combat drug abuse.

Moreover, we express unanimous support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe as our candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election. The President has steered the country out of adversity and put an end to long-standing queues. We firmly believe that those who comprehend the prevailing circumstances should not contemplate electing another president.

Acting Inspector General of Police Deshbandu Tennakoon was present at the event. Responding to a journalist’s inquiry regarding the delay in police officer promotions, Mr. Tennakoon explained that some promotion issues have arisen due to petitions filed before the Supreme Court by discontented officers.

He mentioned that the National Police Commission, the Ministry of Public Security and the Police Headquarters have conducted several discussions with the Attorney General’s Department to address these concerns promptly. Mr. Tennakoon assured that these issues will be promptly resolved through this approach.

Furthermore, he highlighted the past issuance of promotions for lower-ranking police officers and assured that similar promotions will continue in the future.