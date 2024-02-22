“Nightlife Will Play a Vital Role in Sri Lanka’s Economic Growth and Tourist Experience”

Mrs. Diana Gamage, the Minister of State for Tourism emphasized the critical role of nightlife in driving economic growth, citing it as a cornerstone of the night economy. She underscored that the night economy accounts for a substantial 70% of a country’s revenue, illustrating its significant contribution to national finances.

Highlighting the importance of nightlife, the State Minister pointed out that the night time is when people typically engage in activities such as dining and entertainment, resulting in increased revenue generation through taxes, particularly from excise duties. She stated that this revenue is essential for sustaining the country’s operations and development.

Speaking at a press conference themed ‘Collective path to a stable country’ at the Presidential Media Centre today (2), State Minister Diana Gamage endorsed the undeniable significance of nightlife to the economy, emphasizing its integral role in generating revenue and supporting essential services. The statement comes within on-going discussions about regulating nightlife and balancing the needs of various stakeholders, including residents, tourists, and businesses.

As debates continue regarding the regulation of nightlife, stakeholders are urged to consider the broader economic implications and the vital role that nightlife plays in driving economic activity and sustaining national finances.

The State Minister for Tourism further emphasized the importance of providing entertainment options to tourists, particularly in beach areas, which are major attractions for visitors. Addressing concerns about nightlife regulations, the Minister highlighted the significance of entertainment in enhancing the tourist experience.

According to her, nightlife plays a crucial role in catering to the needs of tourists, not only in beach areas but also in urban centres like Colombo. The Minister noted that current regulations often restrict entertainment options, citing examples such as early last orders in hotels and restaurants, which may not align with the preferences of international tourists.

Drawing attention to the diverse origins of tourists, including those from the UK, France, and Germany, the State Minister Diana Gamage emphasized the need for flexibility in entertainment hours to accommodate varying cultural norms and preferences. The Minister urged stakeholders to recognize the importance of extending entertainment hours to enhance the overall tourism experience and attract more visitors to the country.

As discussions on tourism regulations continue, stakeholders are encouraged to consider the perspectives of tourists and the potential economic benefits of promoting a vibrant nightlife scene. The Minister’s remarks underscore the importance of striking a balance between regulation and the provision of entertainment options to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for visitors to Sri Lanka.