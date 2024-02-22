President on Observational Tour to Lalith Athulathmudali Vocational Training Centre in Ratmalana

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the restructuring of vocational education to align with the demands of the modern world, ensuring that the youth of the country are equipped to excel in the competitive global job market.

The President outlined plans to consolidate all vocational training institutes in Sri Lanka into a single vocational college, offering contemporary subject-related courses.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe conveyed these initiatives during his observation tour at the Ratmalana Lalith Athulathmudali Vocational Training Centre, this morning (22), where he engaged in discussions with students.

Established in honour of Mr. Lalith Athulathmudali, this institution, presently under the National Youth Service Council, offers a spectrum of vocational technology courses, including motor mechanics, information technology, 3D planning and designing, language studies, preschool teaching, beauty culture and other contemporary programs essential for the evolving job market.

During his visit, the President toured the classrooms, engaging with students to inquire about their education and well-being. He also participated in a brief discussion with the students, addressing their queries.

In response to a question regarding opportunities for Sri Lankan youth in the realm of modern technology, the President highlighted the country’s swift digital transformation, emphasizing the prioritization of advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). He expressed optimism about Sri Lanka’s trajectory in embracing evolving technologies.

Meanwhile, in response to a student’s request to establish her own pre-school after completing her studies, the President assured that the government would also focus on supporting such initiatives as part of the program to advance pre-school education.

The President also penned a commemorative note in the guest book at the Vocational Training Centre and posed for a group photograph with the students. Following this, he engaged in cordial discussion with the students, taking the opportunity to snap a few ‘selfies’ with them.

Present at the event were Secretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, K. Maheshan, Chairman and Director General of the National Youth Service Council, Pasindu Gunaratne, Director of Presidential Youth and Sustainable Development Randula Abeyweera, Officer in charge of Lalith Athulathmudali Vocational Training Centre B. M. Ranil, assistant officer in Charge of the Centre Sumith Priyashantha , a group of teachers and students.