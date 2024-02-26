New Hotline Launched for “Urumaya” Freehold Land Title Registration

A hotline number has been established for the public to access the freehold rights of their land, thereby realizing the objectives of the “Urumaya” national program.

Individuals are encouraged to register their requests by contacting the President’s Office, “Urumaya” National Operations Secretariat, via hotline number 1908 or telephone numbers 0114 354600/0114 354601, available from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm daily.

Additionally, applicants can utilize the Digital Application Form at www.tinyurl.com/urumaya to meet their requirements conveniently.

The proposal to grant unconditional freehold ownership of lands allocated to farmers and low-income earners, as outlined in the Land Development Ordinance No. 19 of 1935, is a standout feature of the 2024 budget.

Acquiring these “Urumaya” freehold deeds presents an opportunity to enhance land value, preserve heritage, and strengthen family economies. This initiative marks a significant stride toward promoting fair land ownership and empowering the public.