    President instructs funds from national Iftar festival to aid health facilities for Gaza conflict-affected children

    The Cabinet has approved the proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to create a “Children of Gaza Fund” in aid of Gaza violence victims.

    Accordingly, President Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena have instructed all Ministries & Government Institutions directed to forego Iftar celebrations & contribute to this fund.

    Furthermore, the public’s contributions are encouraged and to support the health needs of affected children the Government’s donation of US $1 million will be distributed through official UN agencies to aid affected children.

    The Presidential Secretariat urges donations from citizens for the “Children of Gaza Fund” during the month of Ramadan to account number 7040016 at Bank of Ceylon (7010), Taprobane Branch (747) by 11th April & deposit receipt to be forwarded to 077-9730396 via WhatsApp

