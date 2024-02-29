Sri Lanka Honoured with UN Award for Mangrove Ecosystem Restoration

Sri Lanka has been lauded with the prestigious World Restoration Flagship Award by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for its remarkable efforts in rejuvenating mangrove ecosystems.

The announcement was made during the Sixth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), emphasizing Sri Lanka’s pivotal role in pioneering effective solutions for ecosystem revitalization crucial to sustaining both lives and livelihoods nationwide.

At the UNEA-6 conference held at the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya, Senior Adviser to the President on Climate Change, Mr. Ruwan Wijayawardena, represented Sri Lanka.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, graciously accepted the UN Flagship Restoration Award on behalf of the nation.

The primary objective of the sixth session of the UN Environment Conference was to underscore the significance of global collaboration in addressing the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental pollution. Even before the official commencement of the session, Sri Lanka was recognized as a global exemplar in mangrove restoration efforts during the deliberations of the Open Committee of Permanent Representatives.

With a focus on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals for future generations, the Sixth Session of the United Nations Environment Conference placed significant emphasis on fostering a renewed relationship between humanity and nature. Serving as the principal global platform for environmental discourse, the conference facilitates crucial initiatives and innovative strategies aimed at ensuring a secure ecosystem.

Government agencies, civil society organizations, researchers, and academics convened at the conference, utilizing it as a pivotal platform for environmental policy formulation and exchange of ideas.