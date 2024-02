The newly appointed Inspector General of Police, Mr. T. M. W. Deshabandu Tennakoon met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (29).

Upon assuming the duty as the 36th Inspector General of Police in Sri Lanka, Mr. Deshabandu Tennakoon met with the President.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his felicitations to the new Inspector General of Police and engaged in a friendly conversation with him.

As a gesture of respect and tradition, the new Inspector General of Police presented the President with a customary memento.