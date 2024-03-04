President Graces the 94th Historic “Battle of the Maroons”

President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the 94th historic “Battle of the Maroons” cricket encounter between Ananda and Nalanda Colleges, prestigious Buddhist boys’ schools in Sri Lanka, held yesterday (03) at the SSC ground in Colombo.

This annual cricket encounter commemorates the esteemed “Late Dr. N. M. Perera Memorial Challenge Championship Trophy,” with today marking the culmination of two days encounter for this year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, attending the cricket encounter, actively engaged with students, offering words of encouragement and participating in friendly exchanges with attendees. In honour of the President’s presence at the 94th “Battle of the Maroons,” the Principal of Ananda College Mr. Lal Dissanayake and the Principal of Nalanda College Mr. Iran Champika de Silva presented a memento to the President.

Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, former Member of Parliament Thilanga Sumathipala, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (Retired), Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, Inspector General of Police Deshbandu Thennakoon and others also graced the occasion with their presence.