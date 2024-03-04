Presidential Scholarship Program 2024/25 Opens for Applications

The application process for the “Presidential Scholarship Program 2024/25” targeting 100,000 school students facing economic difficulties is now open. In line with the vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, applications are being accepted until March 20, 2024.

To apply, interested candidates can access the application form, instructions and all the relevant information in Sinhala, Tamil and English through the official Facebook page of the President’s Fund at www.facebook.com/president.fund and the official website www.presidentsfund.gov.lk. Applicants must submit their completed applications to their respective school principals before the deadline.

The Ministry of Education has issued a special circular to Zonal/Provincial Education Offices and all Principals of the government schools across the island regarding the selection process. Each school’s principal will head a committee responsible for selecting eligible students, with oversight from regional and provincial education authorities. The selection criteria outlined in the circular must be strictly adhered to, ensuring transparency throughout the process.

It’s important to note that applications should not be sent directly to the President’s Fund. Once the Ministry of Education forwards the list of selected scholarship recipients, along with their applications and details, the President’s Fund is set to disburse the scholarships over the course of 12 months starting from April 2024.

The scholarship program aims to support 100,000 students from Grade 1 to Grade 11, spanning across 10,126 schools in Sri Lanka. A budget of Rs 3600 million has been allocated from the President’s Fund for the entire program.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s vision behind this initiative is to ensure continuous access to education for children across the country. By identifying talented students studying under challenging circumstances and providing them with necessary support, the program aims to invest in the enhancement of Sri Lanka’s human capital.