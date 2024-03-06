Sri Lanka opens an Honorary Consulate for Haifa and Northern Israel

The Government of Sri Lanka with the concurrence of the government of Israel has established a new Honorary Consulate for Haifa and Northern District of Israel which is a main trade and industrial hub. Haifa is a famous tourist destination with architectural and historical heritage sites. The main port city of Israel is also located in Haifa. There are around 2,000 Sri Lankan migrant workers in Haifa and the Northern area of Israel.

The opening ceremony of the new Honorary Consulate was held on 03 March 2024 with the participation of the Chief of State Protocol of the State of Israel Ambassador Gil Haskel and Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Israel Nimal Bandara. Senior Israeli government officials, business community, representatives of the chambers of commerce and the Sri Lankan community in Israel also attended the event.

The new Honorary consulate is located at the Eshel Building in Haifa. The newly appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Haifa Dr. Anat Bernstein-Reich has been working with Sri Lanka over 15 years. She is an active member of both Israel – Asia Chamber of Commerce and Israel – Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce.