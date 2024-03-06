The third and fourth discussions on the draft National Education Policy Framework (2023-2033) held in the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education.

The third and fourth discussions regarding the draft of the National Education Policy Framework (2023-2033) were held in the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education.

Above was discussed by the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education, Chaired by Hon. (Dr.) V. Radhakrishnan Member of Parliament held on the 22nd and 28th in Parliament.

There was a discussion in length about the amendments to be made in this policy framework and new matters to be included.

Also, Prof. Arjuna Parakrama and Dr. Madhura M. Wehelle elaborated on various aspects of the future plans of national education and the summary of the main transformations expected to be carried out.

Members of the Committee Hon. Wimalaweera Dissanayake, Hon. Rohini Kaviratne, Hon. Asanka Navaratne, Hon. Manjula Dissanayake, Hon. B.Y.G. Ratnasekera, Hon. Gevindu Kumaratunga, Hon. Mudita Prishanthi Soysa and Hon. (Prof.) Charita Herath participated in this meeting and with the permission of the Chair of the Committee, Member of Parliament Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe participated.

Also, the Ministry of Education, the National Education Commission and the parties involved in preparing this policy framework participated in this meeting.