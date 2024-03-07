Instructions from the President to immediately provide housing for all homeless families residing in Kajimawatta

President Ranil Wickramasinghe instructed the relevant officials to do the necessary work to provide houses to all the homeless families residing in Kajimawatte, Colombo.

The President also informed that the work should be carried out in accordance with the government's policies and criteria for providing housing.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe gave these instructions while attending the discussion held at the President's Office yesterday afternoon (06) on the Kajima Estate housing issue in Colombo.

The President also instructed the officials to look into the underutilized buildings and lands owned by the government within the Colombo Municipal Area and look into the possibility of developing and providing those lands for commercial activities.

The President also pointed out the importance of implementing the program through private investments with the intervention of the public sector.

Also, the President examined the progress of the government housing projects that are currently being implemented in the Colombo city limits and explained the need for the government to implement more housing projects and even if it is difficult in view of the current economic situation, he further stated that a suitable system should be prepared for it.

Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing W.S. Satyananda, Colombo District Secretary K.G. Wijesiri, Colombo Municipal Commissioner Mr. Bhadrani Jayawardena and the officials of related institutions attended the discussion.