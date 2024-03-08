Maha Shiva Night Message

Hindu devotees around the world remember the sacrifice to Lord Shiva in order to free all living beings from suffering.

Also, Hindu devotees from all over the world join this with the meaning of spreading the wisdom that helps to remove ego and arrogance in man.

In the last two years, the government worked with great commitment to rescue the people of the country who were affected by an unprecedented economic crisis.

Today, the program is coming to success, fulfilling the fertility expectations of not only the Hindu people but also the entire Sri Lankan people.

Appreciating the peace and harmony which is meaningful on the day of Maha Shiva Ratri, everyone should carry forward the program for the future of the country together as a country without ego and arrogance.

I pray that the Pahansila lights up the spirit of the Hindu people on the day of Maha Shivaratri, so it will be a blessing to light up the lives of the entire Sri Lankan people.

Ranil Wickremesinghe,

President,

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.