IMF commends Sri Lankan authorities for their unwavering commitment to the program’s implementation

During the meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the IMF team at the Finance Ministry yesterday (07), Peter Breuer, the Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, delivered encouraging remarks. Breuer emphasized that the IMF program is exhibiting promising signs of efficacy, translating into tangible outcomes. He commended the authorities for their unwavering commitment to the program’s implementation, noting that such dedication is instrumental in driving positive change.

Mr. Breuer further expressed his satisfaction at witnessing the economy starting to turn around, underscoring the significance of this progress. This statement resonated with both President Wickremesinghe and the IMF team, highlighting the collective efforts and collaboration that have contributed to Sri Lanka’s economic recovery.

Against the backdrop of Breuer’s positive assessment, President Wickremesinghe reiterated his government’s steadfast commitment to sustaining the momentum and advancing the nation’s economic agenda. This acknowledgment of progress underscores the shared vision between Sri Lanka and the IMF in fostering economic stability and growth.

As discussions progressed, President Wickremesinghe and the IMF team delved into various aspects of Sri Lanka’s economic performance, focusing on fiscal stability, structural reforms, and future outlook. Their exchange of insights and strategies underscored the importance of continued collaboration and proactive measures in navigating challenges and fostering sustainable economic development.

In conclusion, the meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the IMF team at the Finance Ministry today highlighted the positive outcomes of Sri Lanka’s engagement with the IMF program. Breuer’s remarks served as a testament to the collective efforts and commitment towards achieving economic prosperity, further reinforcing the optimism surrounding Sri Lanka’s economic trajectory.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Shehan Semasingha – State Minister of Finance, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka – Chief of Staff to the President, Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga – Senior Economic Advisor to the President, Mr. Mahinda Siriwardana – Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Mr. Shirantha Herath – Director General, Chief of Staff Office, representing Sri Lanka and Mr. Peter Breuer – Senior Mission Chief, Ms. Katya Svirydzenka – Deputy Mission Chief, Dr. Sarwat Jahan – IMF Resident Representative, Ms. Sophia Zhang, Mr. Sandesh Dhungana, Ms. Hoda Selim, Mr. Dmitriy Rozhkov, Mr. Mark Adams, Mr. Hui Miao, Mr. Samson Kwalingana and Ms. Manavee Abeyawickrama, representing the IMF.