Parliament to debate no-confidence motion against Speaker on March 19

It was decided today (14) in the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to debate the motion of no-confidence against the Speaker on Tuesday 19th March and Wednesday 20th March, Acting Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Hansa Abeyarathne said.

Accordingly, the debate is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 19th March from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm and on Wednesday 20th from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. The Acting General Secretary also said that it was also decided to hold the vote on the no-confidence motion on 20th at 4.30 pm.

On Thursday 21st March, time from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. Subsequently, from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm, an Order under the Value Added Tax Act and Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act will be taken up for debate. Thereafter time from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm has been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

Friday, March 22 has been set aside for Vote of Condolence on late Members of Parliament. Thus, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm Condolence Motions of late Hon. R. M. Karunaratne, Hon. Bandula Basnayake and Hon. (Dr.) P.M.B Cyril will be taken up for debate.