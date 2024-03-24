President Calls for Comprehensive Dialogue on Healthcare Transformation at GMOA Meeting

President Ranil Wickremesinghe outlined his intention to spearhead thorough deliberations concerning healthcare service advancements, emphasizing the incorporation of modern technology to enhance medical facilities. He highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering individuals for the betterment of society, emphasizing the crucial role of healthcare. The President encouraged input from Medical Officers to shape a new healthcare framework and expressed readiness to revisit for additional discussions on leadership and government engagement.

President Ranil Wickramasinghe emphasized this during a meeting held yesterday (23) with the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA).

The GMOA hosted a one-day workshop on “Leadership and Skills Development” yesterday (23) at the Sudu Araliya Hotel in Polonnaruwa. While attending a nearby official event, the President received an urgent invitation from the association and briefly visited the workshop venue.

In response to the invitation, the President promptly joined the members of the Government Medical Officers Association for a friendly discussion.

Addressing members of the GMOA, President Ranil Wickremesinghe delved into the historical backdrop of the country’s free healthcare system, tracing its origins to colonial and post-colonial eras. Expressing concern over its compatibility with advancing medical technology and evolving needs, he stressed the imperative of strategic foresight, suggesting that present decisions would significantly shape the healthcare landscape for the next decade and beyond. He underscored the nexus between economic prosperity and the allocation of resources to pivotal sectors such as education, healthcare, and housing.

Despite the framework of an open market economy, the President identified healthcare as a paramount priority, particularly in light of the challenges posed by technological advancements. He questioned the readiness of hospitals to embrace innovations like Artificial Intelligence and adapt to changing paradigms.

Emphasizing the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring quality healthcare for all, President Wickremesinghe called for pragmatic discussions untainted by political agendas. He advocated for collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, along with Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association Dr. Haritha Aluthge and other prominent members, were present at the event.