A special sermon was organized by the Presidential Security Division (PSD) today (24) to mark President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s birthday. The sermon aimed to invoke blessings for the President's endeavours in advancing the nation, as well as for his strength and determination in executing developmental programs. The event took place this morning at the Presidential Security Division's Auditorium.

Ven. Dr. Tripitikawagishwara Borelle Athula Thera, the Anu Nayake of the Amarapura Sri Saddhamma Wansha Maha Nikaya and the Director of the Buddhadaloka Mawatha Atula Dassatha Buddhist Center in Colombo 07, served as the Dharma preacher for the event.

The Director of the Presidential Security Division, Senior Superintendent of Police M.N. Jamaldeen, along with other senior officials and members of all ranks, gathered to attend the sermon.