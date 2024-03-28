Published on: March 28, 2024 President Commends Victorious National Football Team, Pledges Support for Future Success

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the victorious Sri Lankan National Football Team on Tuesday (26) at the Presidential Secretariat. He commended the team’s efforts in their recent triumph over Bhutan, marking the first win in a decade.

The President expressed his support for the football team’s aspiration to claim the South Asian Championship (SAFF) next year, pledging his commitment to advancing football infrastructure in the near future. Football’s popularity has surged in Sri Lanka in recent months, with the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) assembling a formidable national team comprising talented players of Sri Lankan descent from various professional leagues worldwide. Sri Lanka’s national team secured victory against Bhutan in the recently concluded FIFA Series 2024.

During the visit, FFSL President Jaswar Umar, Head Coach Andy Morrison, and the entire national team had the opportunity to meet with the President and pose for photographs. As a symbolic gesture of honour, FFSL President Jaswar Umar presented President Ranil Wickremesinghe with a customized National Football Jersey.