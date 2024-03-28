Export Revenue Reaches 983.7 Million Rupees in Two-Month Period – State Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Prasanna Ranaweera

Small and Medium Enterprises Development State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera stated that Sri Lanka has recorded an export income of Rs. 983.7 million rupees in the past two months. This figure serves as a confirmation that the country is heading in the right direction economically.

The state minister also highlighted that fostering an entrepreneurial environment within schools provides significant support in nurturing individuals to become successful entrepreneurs.

State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, highlighted this during a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today (28) under the theme ‘Collective path to a stable Country’

He further commented,

As a nation, we have made significant strides in overcoming the economic challenges faced during the previous season. Notably, in the last two months, we have generated an export income of Rs. 983.7 million. Additionally, approximately 500,000 tourists visited the island in January and February alone. Furthermore, our efforts have resulted in an increase in the number of entrepreneurs from 2.5% to 3%. These statistics affirm that our country is moving in the right direction economically.

Sri Lanka Institute of Textile and Apparel has recently awarded diploma course certificates to nearly 500 students. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Industrial Development Board (IDB), we have successfully established school entrepreneurial circles and assessed the students’ potential. It’s worth noting that cultivating an entrepreneurial atmosphere within schools greatly aids in fostering future entrepreneurs. This initiative is pivotal in laying the foundation for a robust manufacturing economy within the country.

The initiative to provide welfare benefits to 2.4 million underprivileged families is progressing smoothly. Additionally, a lunch program has been initiated to cater to the nutritional requirements of 1.7 million school children from grades one through five, and it is being effectively executed.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to boost the clay, brass, and cane industries by commencing exports of these products to countries like Italy, Canada, and Germany. Collaborating with the Asian Development Fund, arrangements have also been made to offer loans at a concessional interest rate.

Transportation issues related to cane materials have surfaced recently. However, following consultations with the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation, we have organized transportation for up to 500 canes. Additionally, discussions with the National Crafts Council have led to an arrangement allowing the transportation of a maximum of 5 cubes of clay, addressing logistical concerns in this sector.