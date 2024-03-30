President Presents Credentials to Ven. Maharagama Nanda Nayaka Thera

A significant ceremony took place yesterday(29), at the Isipathanarama Viharaya, Maharagama under the esteemed patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The occasion marked the handing over of the credentials for the positions of Chief Sangha Nayaka to the Uva-Wellassa & Colombo and the noble “Upadhyaya” to the Ratmalana Vihara sector in Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of the Siam Maha Nikaya, to Ven. Maharagama Nanda Nayaka Thera, who currently serves as the Chief Incumbent of five temples, including the Walukaramaya Colpetty.

In recognition of Ven. Maharagama Nanda Nayaka Thera’s religious and social contributions, the Ratmalana Vihara sector of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of the Siam Maha Nikaya bestowed upon him this prestigious position.

The formal scroll memorandum was presented by the Maha Nayaka Thera of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of the Siam Maha Nikaya, Most Venerable Iththepane Dhammalankara Maha Nayaka Thera, while the “Vijinipatha” was presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe. During the ceremony, Ven. (Dr.) Niyangoda Vijithasiri Nayaka Thera, Anunayaka of the Malwathu Chapter of Siam Maha Nikaya, delivered a special exhortation.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several dignitaries including Anunayaka Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Nayaka Thera, Chief Registrar of the Malwathu Chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya & the Chief Incumbent of the Somawathiya Raja Maha Viharaya Ven. Pahamune Sumangala Nayaka Thera, Maha Nayaka Thera of the Kelaniya chapter of the Siam Maha Nikaya most Ven. Malwane Pagngnasara Nayaka Thera, Acting Mahanayaka Thera of the Udarata Amarapura Maha Nikaya most Ven. Nikapotha Chandananda Nayaka Thera, Executive of the Prama Dhamma Chethiya Pirivena Ratmalana & the Deputy Registrar of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of the Siam Maha Nikaya Ven. (Dr.) Maitipe Wimalasara Thera and the Maha Sangha representing the “Tri Nikaya” including Ven. Udawela Kolitha Thera.

Additionally, National Security Advisor and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Member of Parliament Gamini Lokuge, former Member of Parliament Dickson J. Perera, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera and members of the contribution council of the Temple graced the occasion with their presence.