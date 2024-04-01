April 01, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    A Thai Airways flight to Katunayake after 04 years

    April 01, 2024
    A Thai Airways flight to Katunayake after 04 years

    After a four-year hiatus, Thai Airways flight TG 307 arrived at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport at 11:55 last night.

    Originating from Bangkok, Thailand, the flight carried approximately 150 foreign tourists, including Thai nationals. According to Katunayake airport authorities, flights between Thailand and Sri Lanka are now operating daily.

    The Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Avia tion - Nimal Siripala de Silva, welcomed the flight and its passengers at the arrival terminal. A special cultural dance performance had also been  organized by Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. (AASL) to commemorate the occasion and welcome the flight and passengers.

     The Minister de Silva and Thai Airways Chief Pilot Captain Ophad Sankrung jointly cut a cake to celebrate the aircraft's arrival. Several  officials, including Eng. Athula Galketiya -  Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. (AASL) also attended the event.

    Addressing the gathering, Minister de Silva highlighted the increasing number of tourists visiting Sri Lanka in 2024, noting that nearly 800,000 tourists had arrived in the island from  Katunayake International Airport in the past three months alone.

    He expressed confidence that the introduction of daily flights by Thai Airways would further boost tourist arrivals. Additionally, he proposed  that reduced airfare could attract more Sri Lankan travelers to visit Thailand, thereby fostering increased bilateral tourism

    « Today’s weather forecast Litro Gas prices reduced »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya