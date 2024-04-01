A Thai Airways flight to Katunayake after 04 years

After a four-year hiatus, Thai Airways flight TG 307 arrived at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport at 11:55 last night.

Originating from Bangkok, Thailand, the flight carried approximately 150 foreign tourists, including Thai nationals. According to Katunayake airport authorities, flights between Thailand and Sri Lanka are now operating daily.

The Hon. Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Avia tion - Nimal Siripala de Silva, welcomed the flight and its passengers at the arrival terminal. A special cultural dance performance had also been organized by Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. (AASL) to commemorate the occasion and welcome the flight and passengers.

The Minister de Silva and Thai Airways Chief Pilot Captain Ophad Sankrung jointly cut a cake to celebrate the aircraft's arrival. Several officials, including Eng. Athula Galketiya - Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. (AASL) also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Minister de Silva highlighted the increasing number of tourists visiting Sri Lanka in 2024, noting that nearly 800,000 tourists had arrived in the island from Katunayake International Airport in the past three months alone.

He expressed confidence that the introduction of daily flights by Thai Airways would further boost tourist arrivals. Additionally, he proposed that reduced airfare could attract more Sri Lankan travelers to visit Thailand, thereby fostering increased bilateral tourism