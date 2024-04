The price of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders have been reduced with effect from today (April 01), said the Chairman of Litro Gas Muditha Peiris.

Accordingly, the price of the 12.5 kg cylinder was reduced by Rs. 135 to Rs. 4,115,the price of the 05 kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 55 to Rs. 1,652, while the price of the 2.3 kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 23 with the new price of Rs. 772.