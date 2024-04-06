April 06, 2024
    UK updates travel advisory for Sri Lanka

    Due to Sri Lanka’s current economic advancement, the United Kingdom has revised its Travel Advisory for Sri Lanka effective April 5, 2024. This update encompasses various aspects including access to emergency medical services, entry security requirements, road safety, overall security situation, and health facility accessibility.

    The revised advisory no longer includes previous concerns regarding shortages of food, fuel, and medicine. Additionally, the previously mentioned risks related to limitations in health services, such as the lack of medical equipment, have been omitted.

    The Sri Lankan High Commission in London has consistently advocated to British authorities for the removal of negative information from previous advisories. This effort aims to ensure tourists have a clear understanding of Sri Lanka’s current progress.

    Between January 1 and March 27, a total of 53,928 tourists from the United Kingdom visited Sri Lanka, establishing the United Kingdom as the third largest source of tourist arrivals. This updated advisory is expected to further boost Sri Lanka’s tourism sector.

