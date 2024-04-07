President Highlights Absence of UNP Policies in SJB; Economic Policy Managed by Expurgated Group from SLPP

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that the present Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) lacks the policies of the United National Party (UNP), with its economic strategy now being overseen by individuals who was expurgated by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Additionally, President Wickremesinghe highlighted that the SJB, once poised to take control of “Sirikotha” in 2020 under the UNP banner, has now been influenced by the chairman of the SLPP and other factions.

These remarks were made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a meeting of political party representatives convened at the President’s House in Kandy today (07). He noted that the political landscape underwent significant changes following the political turmoil in July 2022, stressing the importance of all parties, regardless of affiliation, to prioritize the nation’s interests and collaborate with the government’s agenda for progress.

Addressing the gathering President Ranil Wickremesinghe commented on the political landscape, noting that the upheaval in July 2022, stemming from the economic crisis, led to a transformation in the country’s party system. He emphasized the collective effort in achieving economic stability today and underscored the shared responsibility of safeguarding and advancing this progress.

Addressing the legislative aspect, President Wickremesinghe highlighted instances where laws passed by Parliament in the last two years have not been fully implemented during their parliamentary term. Despite economic challenges, initiatives like the “Aswesuma” program aimed at supporting low-income individuals were launched, with efforts to triple the available allowance. Additionally, the “Urumaya” program, focused on providing freehold deeds to two million people, was initiated. The President emphasized that these programs represent on-going efforts, initiated during a period of economic prosperity, which are now being pursued to address current challenges.

The President highlighted that the majority of Parliament has backed the continuation of government programs, with support coming from factions of the SLPP, UNP and SLFP, along with members from other parties. Stressing the importance of unity and coordination, the President emphasized that regardless of party affiliation, the primary decision lies in whether to advance with the government’s program or not.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his views on recent political developments, noting a division within political parties where the Chairman of the SLPP and a minority faction transitioned to the opposition, subsequently gaining control of the SJB. He highlighted that despite SJB’s previous claim of being the UNP in 2020, the current leadership of SJB comprises individuals who exited the SLPP.

President Wickremesinghe asserted that the true essence of the UNP is no longer present within the SJB, emphasizing his longstanding commitment to the UNP and his collaborative efforts with past leaders such as J.R. Jayewardene, R. Premadasa, and D.B. Wijetunga. He underscored the need for political unity, stressing the landscape of politics has evolved, requiring cooperation with both the SLPP and SLFP for the betterment of the country.

Encouraging grassroots engagement, President Wickremesinghe urged individuals to connect with their communities. He highlighted the progress made with the “Urumaya” initiative, with one million out of two million freehold deeds already completed. Expressing confidence in the ability to expedite the distribution process, he called for unified support from the Kandy district in advancing the government’s agenda through effective coordination.

In the meantime, President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended a gathering of Local Government Chairmen from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), orchestrated by the Local Government Members’ Forum of the SLPP. The meeting, held at the President’s House in Kandy today (07), served as a platform for the SLPP members to reaffirm their support for the President.

Addressing the gathering, President Wickremesinghe announced plans to establish an advisory organization comprising former local government Chairmen. This organization will serve to facilitate communication between the government and rural communities, disseminating information about initiatives aimed at bolstering the country’s economy.

Furthermore, President Wickremesinghe outlined the implementation of a mechanism to directly relay village-specific issues to both the President and the Prime Minister. This initiative aims to streamline the feedback process, ensuring timely and effective resolution of local concerns.

The President encouraged former local government Chairmen to actively participate in the on-going government programs such as the “Aswesuma” initiative and the “Urumaya” land deed program, assuring them of necessary support and facilities.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of involving youth from local government areas as pioneers in executing government initiatives.

These meetings were attended by Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, as well as the General Secretary of the UNP Palitha Range Bandara.