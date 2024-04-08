Additional buses for home bound this season

The Sri Lanka Transport Board and the Railway Department have deployed special buses and trains from April 10 for the convenience of passengers going to villages for the New Year.

According to Sri Lanka Transport Board Deputy General Manager Panduka Swarnahansa nearly 200 special buses will be put into operation for long distance services, and altogether the SLTB deploy 5,000 buses for the convenience of passengers.

He also said that all the depot managers have been instructed to deploy special buses to destinations where there is a more demand.

The Railway Department has deployed 12 special train services daily from April 10 for the upcoming festive season and these train services will operate till April 15.

The railway department said that 12 special train services will be operated in addition to the trains that have been added to the daily running for long destinations.