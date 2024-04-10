Today’s weather forecast

Rainy condition is expected to temporarily enhance over the island from tomorrow (11).

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern province and in Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10th) are Tambuttegama, Medirigiriya, Ihala Puliyankulama, Rajanganaya, Eppawala, Vakarai at about 12:11 noon.