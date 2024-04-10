Central Postal Exchange Receives Record-Breaking Volume of Goods for Delivery this New Year Season

State Minister for Mass Media Shantha Bandara announced that despite April 12 being a public holiday, all postal workers have agreed to work on that day to handle the significant volume of goods received by the Central Postal Exchange during the New Year season, for the first time in its history. He noted that this decision was made to accommodate the surge in demand for postal services during this festive period.

The State Minister highlighted the shift in consumer behaviour, noting that individuals who previously experienced long queues for fuel are now gathering to purchase apparels and other goods. He attributed this change to the success of the nation-building program initiated by the government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

These sentiments were shared by State Minister for Mass Media Shantha Bandara during the media briefing at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) yesterday (09), held under the theme Collective Path to a Stable Country.

State Minister for Mass Media Shantha Bandara further commented:

The Central Postal Exchange is experiencing an unprecedented influx of parcels for delivery this New Year season, marking the highest volume of goods received in its history. Individuals abroad have sent a substantial quantity of items to their relatives and friends within the country. With the surge in deliveries expected during this festive period, ensuring timely delivery poses a significant challenge. To address this challenge and prevent delays, all employees, including the Postmaster General and postal trade unions, have unanimously agreed to report to work on April 12th, despite it being a public holiday. Additionally, officials from the Department of Customs have pledged their support to facilitate the clearance process for incoming parcels.

In recent years, our nation has encountered numerous challenges, notably long queues for fuel, which have impacted the daily lives of our citizens. However, this New Year season presents a different scenario, as people are observed gathering to purchase clothes and various goods instead of enduring the inconvenience of fuel queues. This positive shift can be attributed to the success of the nation-building program initiated by the government under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Thanks to the economic progress facilitated by the President’s leadership, citizens have been able to experience its advantages first hand.

However, there have been allegations that the cost of the New Year meal table has doubled. Yet, upon closer examination and comparison with the years 2022 and 2023, it becomes evident that these claims do not accurately reflect the situation. In fact, this year has seen a reduction in the cost of the New Year meal table compared to those previous years. I urge your support to sustain the on-going nation building initiatives. By continuing to invest in programs aimed at furthering our country’s development, we can ensure that these benefits are accessible to all. Let us work together to advance our nation’s progress and prosperity.

Additionally, our foreign reserves have surged to USD 4.9 billion, bolstered by a USD 1.5 billion injection from China, without any liquidity concerns. We anticipate this figure will reach USD 5 billion by year’s end.

We are not driven by an election-focused mind. Our intention is to extend the current economic program for another 4 or 5 months. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to schedule the election appropriately. When the Election Commission announces the election, we will be prepared to participate. Currently, our primary focus is on fortifying the economy.