Children in Child Development Centers to Receive New Year Gift Parcels for Sinhala Tamil New Year Celebrations

Under the vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, today marked the distribution of New Year gift parcels to children under the care of 336 child development centers nationwide in celebration of the Sinhala Tamil New Year.

Commencing this morning(13) in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, and Gampaha, the initiative spanned the entire day, ensuring every district was covered as children received New Year sweets and gift parcels.

This endeavour, executed with collaboration from the private sector, notably the Ceylon Biscuit Company and the President’s Office, was themed “Happy New Year to Children in Orphanages,” aimed at spreading joy to every child, regardless of their circumstances.

Accompanied by the President’s New Year message, over 10,000 sweets and gift parcels were distributed among the children. Following President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s directives, the Army, under the supervision of Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage, Commander of the Army, and guidance from General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, facilitated the distribution of these gift parcels.

This effort covered 336 centers, including 40 in the Central Province, 57 in the Eastern Province, 16 in the North Central Province, 23 in the Northern Province, 19 in the Sabaragamuwa Province, 25 in the Southern Province, 14 in the Uva Province, and 106 in the Western Province, ensuring this year’s gift parcels reached their intended recipients.