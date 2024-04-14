President Participates in Sinhala and Tamil New Year Festivities Organized by the Nuwara Eliya Meepilimana Youth Club

The New Year celebrations held in Meepilimana, Nuwara Eliya, organized by the “Api Youth Club” in partnership with the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat and the Nuwara Eliya Divisional Secretariat, took place today (14th). President Ranil Wickremesinghe graced the occasion with his presence.

Embracing age-old traditions, this festive celebration was a tapestry of traditional sports and cultural richness.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the venue this morning and observed various New Year competitions. Additionally, he awarded prizes to the winners of the Bakmaha cycling contest held earlier in the day.

Interacting warmly with the residents of Meepilimana, the President engaged in cordial discussion during the New Year festivities.

Furthermore, during his interaction with the people, President Ranil Wickremesinghe pledged swift resolutions to the issues raised by the local community of Meepilimana.

Simultaneously, many local government institutions and people have organized many New Year celebrations across the island to celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Compared to last year, more New Year’s celebrations have been organized this year.