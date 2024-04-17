Sarvodaya founder Dr. A. T. Ariyaratne passes away at 92

Dr. Ariyaratne is the father of six distinguished children and has led tens of thousands of family gatherings and meditations with millions of people throughout Sri Lanka and other parts of the world.
Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement of Sri Lanka founder Sri Lankabhimanya Dr. A. T. Ariyaratne, passed away yesterday (16). He has passed away at the age of 92 while undergoing treatment in a hospital, according to reports. Born on November 5, 1931 in the South, Dr. Ahangamage Tudor Ariyaratne received his primary education from the village school, secondary education from Mahinda College in Galle and higher education from Vidyodaya University.
