April 20, 2024
    April 17, 2024
    Sarvodaya founder Dr. A. T. Ariyaratne passes away at 92

    Sarvodaya Shramadana Movement of Sri Lanka founder Sri Lankabhimanya Dr. A. T. Ariyaratne, passed away yesterday (16). He has passed away at the age of 92 while undergoing treatment in a hospital, according to reports. Born on November 5, 1931 in the South, Dr. Ahangamage Tudor Ariyaratne received his primary education from the village school, secondary education from Mahinda College in Galle and higher education from Vidyodaya University.

     He was a former high school teacher at Nalanda College and conducted the first shramadana work camp in 1958 which eventually led to the establishment of the largest non-government organisation in Sri Lanka and has received numerous local and international awards including the Sri Lankabhimanya, highest national award in 2007 from the President of Sri Lanka, in recognition of his dedication and commitment for the nation and its people.

    Dr. Ariyaratne is the father of six distinguished children and has led tens of thousands of family gatherings and meditations with millions of people throughout Sri Lanka and other parts of the world.

