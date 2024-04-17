Navy conducts blood donation campaign

As part of another Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) initiative, a blood donation campaign, organized by the Southern Naval Command, was held at the Command Hospital - Boossa in the Southern Naval Area on 17th April 2024.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting its NSR initiatives at the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. In parallel with these initiatives, this blood donation campaign was held under the supervision of Commander Southern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe. The prime motive of this magnanimous drive was to replenish blood stocks at the Karapitiya Blood Transfusion Centre, at a request made by the hospital.

A large group of naval personnel from all ships and establishments in the Southern Naval Command volunteered to donate blood for this noble cause. The proceedings of the event were carried out with the assistance of medical staff of the Southern Naval Command Hospital and Blood Bank staff of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospi