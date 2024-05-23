Inclement weather: over 30,000 affected

The Disaster Management Centre said today (23) that the number of people affected by the adverse rainy weather in the country has risen to 34,099.

The highest impact is reported from Gampaha district and the number of people affected by the inclement weather in the district is recorded as 17,073.

The second highest number of people impacted from the adverse rainy conditions is from the Puttalam district with 12,150 people having been affected with 938 partial damages to houses and 3 houses fully destroyed being reported, the Disaster Management Centre stated.