The President inaugurates the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Health Services at the Kilinochchi District General Hospital

President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Healthcare at the Kilinochchi District General Hospital. The facility, constructed with funding of LKR 5,320 million from the Government of the Netherlands, under the government’s initiative to enhance healthcare infrastructure nationwide, was officially inaugurated by the President, this morning (25).

Established in 2006, the Kilinochchi District General Hospital serves as the primary healthcare facility in the district, catering to the medical needs of over 150,000 residents.

The inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Health Services today marks a significant advancement in maternal and Neonatal care in the North. This initiative is poised to enhance the healthcare system in the Northern Province by addressing the needs of women and new-borns, as well as their families.

During the ceremony, the President unveiled the plaque and officially opened the Centre, while also taking the opportunity to observe its activities first-hand.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, addressing the gathering, reflected on the journey of the project initiated in 2017 under the good governance government. Despite facing challenges such as the COVID 19 epidemic and economic crisis, he expressed joy in witnessing its successful completion and delivery to women.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to safeguarding women’s rights, the President announced plans to establish a dedicated commission to enforce legal measures aimed at empowering women. He further assured the passing of the gender equality bill before the end of June, expressing hope for unanimous support from Parliamentarians.

Speaking at further President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated,

“Although initiated in 2017, the completion of the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Health Services was hindered by challenges stemming from the COVID 19 epidemic and economic constraints. Nonetheless, I am pleased to announce its successful culmination and dedication to women today.

Moreover, notable progress is evident in Kilinochchi. Plans are underway to foster development, including the establishment of an investment zone in the Mankulam area. Additionally, the region presents opportunities for renewable energy projects, with approvals granted for such initiatives in Kilinochchi.

Efforts have been directed towards resolving land disputes and addressing the issue of missing persons in these areas.

The inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Health Services signifies a significant milestone in serving the women of our nation. We have implemented various special measures to empower women, reaffirming our commitment to their well-being.

In our country, there has been a notable absence of laws safeguarding women’s rights beyond the basic provisions outlined in the Constitution. To address this gap, we have introduced two new drafts to Parliament aimed at enhancing women’s rights.

The Women’s Empowerment Act proposes essential provisions to legally empower women, including the establishment of a dedicated commission for their implementation. Furthermore, we aim to pass the gender draft by the end of June, currently undergoing review by the courts before submission to Parliament, with anticipation for unanimous support.

Our commitment to protecting women’s rights extends to enacting laws against violence and ensuring equal opportunities for women in workplace promotions and transfers. We anticipate the formal legalization of women’s rights and pledge to operate within this framework.

Additionally, we prioritize the safety of women within their homes. These proposed women’s rights bills are readily accessible on our website, and we encourage everyone to familiarize themselves with them. Furthermore, we plan to launch a specialized educational program to raise awareness about women’s rights and empower them accordingly.