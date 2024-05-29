Social Security Benefit Introduced for All Workers Over 55

Labour and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara announced that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide social security benefits to all workers aged 55 and above across various industries. This initiative includes the preparation of necessary legal provisions, which will be developed alongside the “Garusaru” program.

Addressing the press briefing titled “Collective Path to a Stable Country” held at the President Media Centre (PMC) yesterday(28), Minister Nanayakkara highlighted the government’s commitment to social security and labor rights.

The Minister further responded to criticisms about the lack of mental freedom to celebrate festivals, noting that the current government, led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has restored the environment for celebrating Vesak, Poson, Esala and Christmas.

He challenged critics to present a proper economic plan, emphasizing that the government is actively implementing programs like Aswasuma and Urumaya to provide relief to the people.

Minister Nanayakkara also highlighted significant economic and legal reforms under President Wickremesinghe’s leadership, such as reducing bank interest rates from around 25% to between 12% and 8%, amending the Anti-Corruption Act, the Election Expenses Regulation Act, and the Assets Liabilities Act, and introducing bills on economic transformation and public finance management.

Furthermore, the government has addressed the wages of plantation workers, with a commitment to take back government estates from employers unable to meet the announced salaries and lease them to capable parties. The President has secured Cabinet approval to enact a law to facilitate this process.

