    June 06, 2024
    Two (02) suspects with Kerala cannabis valued over Rs. 28 million held in northern waters

    A search operation conducted by the Navy in the Ampan sea area of Nagar Kovil, Jaffna on 05th June 2024, led to the apprehension of 02 suspects and a dinghy loaded with over 70kg (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis.

    The search operation was carried out by the Naval Detachment Mamunai belonging to the Naval Establishment Veththalakerni in the Northern Naval Command. During this operation, naval personnel intercepted a suspicious dinghy in the Ampan sea area and seized about 70kg and 100g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis stuffed in 31 parcels. The operation also led to the apprehension of 02 suspects aboard.

    The gross street value of Kerala cannabis seized in this operation is believed to be over Rs. 28 million.         

    The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Mulliyan Jaffna, aged 34 and 40. The accused, along with Kerala cannabis and the dinghy were handed over to the Maruthankerny Police for onward legal action.

     
