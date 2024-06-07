Today’s weather forecast

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western, Northern and North-central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or night.

Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.