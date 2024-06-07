June 07, 2024
    June 07, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-western, Northern and North-central provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or night.

    Strong winds of about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

