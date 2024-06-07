Maldives and Sri Lanka to enter into new treaties to increase economic cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Moosa Zameer called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees in Colombo on yesterday(June 6).

During the meeting they exchanged views on strengthening existing areas, and exploring new avenues of cooperation, particularly on trade, investment, education and culture.

Minister Zameer said his country is very keen to expand relations with Sri Lanka and the proposed bilateral treaties and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) would help to further strengthen economic cooperation between Maldives and Sri Lanka. It is proposed to sign a Investment Protection Treaty, Double Tax Avoidance Agreement and to facilitate remittances by Sri Lankans employed in the Maldives who receive payment in Maldives currency and to facilitate Maldivian students and medical tourists to make payments in Sri Lanka.

He thanked the Prime Minister for the support given in the education sector and urged to facilitate education opportunities for more Maldives students. "Like many Maldivians, I also studied in Sri Lanka," Minister Zameer said.

He said Maldives wants to recruit Sri Lankan teachers and doctors and requested Prime Minister to consider a Government-to-Government agreement for this purpose.

The Prime Minister said he would extend fullest cooperation to implement all the suggestions made by the Maldivian minister. He requested the Maldives government to provide free passage to genuine fishermen from Sri Lanka. Minister Zameer said his government has introduced drawn crafts to monitor vessel movements and it would ensure safe passage for fishing vessels.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to enhance cooperation in tourism and energy sector, especially solar and wind power.

Minister Zameer was accompanied by State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheryana Abdul, High Commissioner of Maldives Masood Imad, Additional Secretary Shiruzimath Sameer, Director General, Aishath Fareena and Deputy High Commisioner Fathimath Ghina.

MP Yadamii Gunawardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Anura Dissanayake, Director General of Foreign Ministry, Niluka Kadiragamuwa and International Affairs and Media Advisor to Prime Minister Sugeeswara Senadhira were present at this discussion.