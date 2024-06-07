President Focuses on Advancing Development in the Northern Province

State Minister for Rural Economy K. Kader Masthan announced that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has prioritized the development of the war-affected Northern Province and that the necessary financial allocations have been provided to the MPs representing the region to ensure the success of these projects.

He also mentioned that the economy, which experienced a downturn last season, is now stabilizing, and leading to improved living conditions for the people.

State Minister for Rural Economy, K. Kader Masthan, made these remarks while addressing the press briefing held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today (06), focusing on the theme ‘Collective path to a stable country.’

State Minister Kader Masthan further stated,

People are now able to meet their needs to some extent. Currently, several large government projects are being implemented in the districts of Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, and Mannar. This progress is attributed to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s efforts to stabilize the country’s economy. As a result, compared to the previous season, people are better able to fulfil their needs, and the living conditions of those who were economically weak are improving.

Additionally, under the “Urumaya” program, the President has started granting free land rights to two million people.

During his recent visit to the Northern Province, he began distributing land deeds in our area. Approximately 18,000 freehold land deeds will be given in the Mullaitivu district, about 10,000 in the Vavuniya district, and around 12,000 in the Mannar district.

To further enhance the livelihoods of people in these areas, a program distributing goats and seeds for cultivation is currently underway. Additionally, road development projects covering approximately 15 km, which were halted during the economic crisis, have now resumed.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given special attention to the development of the war-affected Northern Province, providing necessary financial allocations to the MPs representing those areas. Moreover, efforts to restore land to those who lost their properties during the war have also begun.

During the President’s visit, special attention was given to promoting tourism in our areas. We also highlighted to the President the importance of opening the road from Puttalam to Ilavankulam to Marichukkatti and Mannar to Jaffna.

Recently, many people have suffered due to severe weather conditions. The President has instructed the relevant departments to take immediate action to provide the necessary relief to those affected.