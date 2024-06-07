A group of officials from the Korean Forensic Counseling and Education Institute (KOFO) meets with Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker

The officials informed the Hon. Speaker regarding the project to establish Forensic Science and Infectious Disease Control Center in Sri Lanka. Officials of the Korean Forensic Counseling and Education Institute (KOFO) pointed out that this is primarily a knowledge sharing project. The officials also stated that the training program for responding to crimes and widely identifying infectious diseases is expected to be done through this center. Accordingly, the officials requested the Hon. Speaker to provide the necessary support to make this project a success.