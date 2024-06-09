June 09, 2024
    Sri Lanka elected to the United Nations Economic and Social Council

    June 09, 2024
    Sri Lanka has been elected by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the elections held in New York, on 07 June 2024, for a three-year term commencing on 01 January 2025,stated the Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry.

    Sri Lanka obtained 182 votes, of the 189 member states present and voting, securing the 2nd highest vote count from the region, and the 7th highest number overall. Sri Lanka was previously elected to the ECOSOC from 1985 – 1989 and from 2006 – 2008.

    “As a member of the ECOSOC, Sri Lanka will contribute to the Council’s efforts and programmes, which include eradication of poverty, food security, financing for development, reform of the international financial architecture to better support vulnerable countries, climate justice, gender equality and women’s empowerment, rights of persons with disabilities, science and technology, and bridging the digital divide,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a media release.

