President Extends Warm Wishes to Narendra Modi on His Third Term as Prime Minister of India

President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his warm congratulations to H.E. Narendra Modi, who was sworn in for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strong Indo-Sri Lankan relations.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi yesterday (09), was a grand event, attended by President Wickremesinghe at the special invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several regional leaders, including Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, President of the Republic Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, Vice President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay. President Ranil Wickremesinghe received high recognition from these leaders.

After taking the oath of office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a group photo with the regional leaders, with President Wickremesinghe seated next to him.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and other state leaders attended a dinner organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian media gave special attention to President Wickremesinghe’s presence at the swearing-in ceremony, with billboards displaying images of him and Prime Minister Modi prominently placed around major roundabouts in New Delhi.

President Wickremesinghe was accompanied at the event by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardene, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Kshenuka Senewiratne, Government Information Director General Dinith Chinthaka Karunaratne, and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera.