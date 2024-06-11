Sri Lanka made significant Progress in the Asian NGO Sector

In the Asian social service sector, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Sri Lanka have made significant strides by the year 2024, overcoming challenges that were present in 2022.

For the year 2024, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam have been categorized as “Doing Okay.”

The 2022 index placed Sri Lanka in the “Not Doing Enough” category, alongside Bangladesh.

Mr. Sanjeewa Wimalagunaratne, the Director General of the National Secretariat for Non-Governmental Organizations, has indicated that, under the guidance of the Minister of Public Security, Mr. Tiran Alas, substantial reforms have been implemented. These changes have positively impacted the NGO sector’s performance indicators.

The Director General also noted that the reforms necessary to advance to the “Doing Well” category—which includes nations like Singapore, Chinese Taipei—by the year 2026 have already been enacted. This index is updated biennially.