Colombo District Scholarship Award Ceremony for Presidential Scholarship Program on June 19

The Colombo district scholarships awarding ceremony for the ‘Presidential Scholarship Program 2024/25,’ aimed at supporting students facing economic challenges while excelling in academics and co-curricular pursuits, ensuring unhindered access to education, will take place on June 19th, 2024, at the Temple Trees, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Two hundred and forty two (242) scholarships out of the 6000 allocated for duration of 24 months to students pursuing G.E.C Advanced Level, each receiving Rs.6000 per month, have been designated for the Colombo district. Consequently, all scholarship recipients, including their outstanding payments, will be paid on the same day.

Furthermore, as part of the Presidential Scholarship Program’s initiative to extend scholarships to 100,000 students from grades 1 to 11, the Colombo District is expected to receive approximately 5,000 scholarships. Based on the submissions of scholarship winners’ lists from Regional Education Offices to the Presidential Fund, 1758 selected recipients from 396 schools in the Colombo District are set to receive their scholarships, along with any outstanding payments.

Scholarship recipients will receive notifications via phone calls and text messages using the contact information provided in their scholarship applications. Further updates will be shared on the official Facebook page of the President’s Fund in the coming days.

Additionally, arrangements are underway to deposit the scholarship instalment payments, along with any outstanding amounts, into the bank accounts of all scholarship winners in the Colombo district in the near future. Once the transactions are completed, recipients will be informed via text message (SMS).

Furthermore, plans are in place to extend scholarship award ceremonies to the district level for recipients selected from other districts in the future.