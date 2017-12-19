President Maithripala Sirisena says a Presidential Commission will be appointed to investigate into the alleged abuse of state money and public property involving SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Lanka, in the first week of next January.

Addressing a public gathering in Kaduwela yesterday (24th Dec.), the President further said that he, as the leader of this country has taken many decisions against the fraud, corruption and misuse of state funds, that any other previous government had not taken and said that in the future too, he will fulfill his responsibilities towards building a clean national political movement with disciplined political generation while taking stern actions against fraud, corruption and abuse.

The President pointed out the need of selecting disciplined representatives for the local government institutions in the process of building a better country and said that by making the local government institutions free of fraud and corruption, the people can reap maximum benefits out of these institutions.