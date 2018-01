Chairman of the Election Commission (EC) Mahinda Deshapriya said that voters could use seven forms of identity cards to cast their votes at the 2018 Local Government Polls.

He said that those seven forms of identity cards will be the National Identity Card, according to the name listed in the official election register, the passport, the driving licence, the elders identity card, the identity card provided for the members of the clergy and the identity card provided by the EC through the Grama Niladhari.